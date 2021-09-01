Remand sought and granted, it cannot happen in any civilised society: HC

The High Court (HC) has raised question on the abuse of power in granting remand to film actress Pori Moni.

“Investigating officer pleaded for remand without the elements for remand and you magistrate granted it. It cannot happen in any civilised society. Remand is an exceptional matter,” the HC said during a hearing on the remand granted to Pori Moni on Wednesday.

The HC virtual bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar made this observation.

On 19 August, the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court rejected the bail plea of Pori Moni. Against the order, Pori Moni filed the bail petition with the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.