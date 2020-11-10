Retired colonel, 3 others jailed in arms case

Dhaka

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced four people including a retired army colonel to life imprisonment in a case lodged over possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The convicts are retired colonel Shaidul Islam Khan, his wife, Syed Akidul Islam and Khorshed Alam.

The court of Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge Robiul Alam pronounced the verdict in the presence Syed Akidul Islam and Khorshed Alam. The court also acquitted another accused Jahirul Islam from the case as he died already.

The retired army colonel and his wife were on run from the beginning and trial went on in their absence.

“The case was filed as the arms and ammunition were found in retired colonel Shahidul’s cantonment DOHS house in January, 2019. A total of nine witnesses were examined in the case,” public prosecutor Salauddin Hawlader said.

