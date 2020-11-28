Riyad burned by octane finally dies

Riyad Hossain burned by co-worker at Salauddin Filling Station at Jurayeen in the capital's Shyampur area, finally died.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp in charge Bacchu Mia confirmed that Riyad died on Friday night.

Riyad died at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Institute while he had been undergoing treatment.

Riyad was an undergraduate student at Siddeshwari college. Alongside his study, he would work at the filling station.