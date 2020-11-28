Riyad burned by octane finally dies

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Riyad Hossain burned by co-worker at Salauddin Filling Station at Jurayeen in the capital's Shyampur area, finally died.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police camp in charge Bacchu Mia confirmed that Riyad died on Friday night.

Riyad died at Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Institute while he had been undergoing treatment.

Riyad was an undergraduate student at Siddeshwari college. Alongside his study, he would work at the filling station.

Advertisement

His co-worker Mahmudul Hasan, 22, set Riyad on fire by pouring octane at the filling station early on Tuesday.

Riyad's father Farid Hossain filed a case against three people including Mahmudul.

Two other accused are operator Fahad Ahmed and operator Shahidul Islam. Police arrested all of them.

More News

2 arrested over attack on medical students in Rajshahi

A student of Rajshahi Shah Makhdum Medical College and Hospital is being taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday

Verdict in case against MP Shahid in Kuwait 28 Jan

MP Shahid Islam

5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat, youth arrested

5th grader ‘raped’ in Bagerhat, youth arrested

2 schoolgirls ‘gang-raped’ in Panchagarh

2 schoolgirls ‘gang-raped’ in Panchagarh