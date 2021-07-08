Robbers toss baby out of the house, rape woman in Bhola: Police

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the four men entered her house in a village in Sadar upazila around 2.30am on Wednesday when the family members were asleep.
The four woke her up and demanded the keys of the almirah. As she was taking time, they allegedly threw her baby girl out of the window into a pond adjacent to the house.
Later the four raped the woman before decamping with cash and one tola gold, as per the complaint.
After the cops were alerted, a team from Sadar police station rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the baby from the pond.
Enayet Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station, said, “Four robbers barged into the house and violated the woman. The medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape.”
A case of rape has been registered on a complaint filed by the house owner. "The baby's body has been sent to the local hospital morgue for an autopsy," the OC said.
"Efforts are also on to identify the perpetrators of the heinous crime," he added.