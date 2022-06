A Rohingya leader of the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar has been hacked to death allegedly over establishing dominance in the camp, the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Azimuddin,48, son of a certain Kamal Uddin, and head of block L/16 of Camp-18, said Kamran Hossain, additional superintendent of APBn-8, reports news agency UNB.