Rohingya drug peddler held with Crystal meth, yaba pills

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a Rohingya drug peddler with 1.06 kg of crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth or ice) and 10,000 pieces of yaba pills from Teknaf in the early hours of Monday, reports UNB.

The detainee was identified as Md Saker Ali, 22, of Mochni Rohingya camp in Teknaf.

According to a media release of BGB, acting on a tip off a patrol team of BGB-2 conducted a drive at Omarkhal area under Domdomia BOP in Teknaf around 12:15 am and detained Saker Ali.

During the drive, the BGB men seized 1.06 kg crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth or ice) and 10,000 pieces of Yaba pills worth Tk 56 million from his possession, said the release.