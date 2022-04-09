Rohingya woman hacks husband to death over 'domestic dispute'

Following long-running domestic disputes, a 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his 23-year-old wife in their house at a Rohingya camp in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar Friday, reports UNB.

Md Saidur Rahman is the deceased and police detained his wife Sanjida Begum after the incident at the Block C2 of Camp 22 in Chakmarkul, said superintendent of police Mohammad Tariqul Islam, commander of APBn-16.