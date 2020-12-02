Sagira Morshed murder: Brother-in-law among 4 indicted

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the much-talked-about Sagira Morshed murder case, reports UNB.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Kayesh framed the charges against killed Sagira’s brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza.
On 9 March, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate accepted the charge sheet of the case submitted by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).
PBI inspector submitted the charge sheet against them on 16 January.
Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on 25 July 1989 as she went to bring her daughter home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
Riding a motorcycle, two people tried to snatch her gold bangle. At one stage, they gunned her down when she was trying to flee the spot. She, however, succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.
PBI recently found that it was not merely a mugging incident and sought the court’s attention in this regard.
On 26 June this year, the High Court dismissed a petition filed against the order to further investigate the murder incident, allowing resumption of the trial.
On 13 November, the investigating authorities found that Sagira was murdered following family feud as two relatives of the deceased -- Hasan, her brother-in-law and his wife Shahin Chowdhury -- confessed their involvement in the killing before Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain.
According to crimes, information and prosecution department of police, PBI arrested Hasan after he returned home recently from abroad and produced him before the court.