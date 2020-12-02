Sagira Morshed murder: Brother-in-law among 4 indicted

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the much-talked-about Sagira Morshed murder case, reports UNB.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Kayesh framed the charges against killed Sagira’s brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Amhmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza.

On 9 March, Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate accepted the charge sheet of the case submitted by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

PBI inspector submitted the charge sheet against them on 16 January.