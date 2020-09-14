Samrat shifted to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury (Samrat) has been shifted from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University (BSMMU) to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Agargaon. He was shifted there Monday morning.
Samrat is in the CCU (coronary care unit), said physicians. He is under the treatment of professor Mohsin Hossain.
On Sunday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police filed a money laundering case against the former Jubo League leader, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury, accusing him of siphoning off Tk 1.95 billion (Tk 195 crore) from the country.
The summary of the charges stated that Samrat (49) amassed huge amounts of wealth through illegal means, staying at Messrs His Movies in Kakrail from 2014 to 2019.
It said that in order to hide the source of his ill-gotten wealth, Samrat illegally siphoned off Tk 1.95 billion (Tk 195 crore) from the country to Singapore and Malaysia through his associate Md Enamul Huq (56).
Samrat was arrested last year during the anti-casino drive.