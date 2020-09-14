Samrat shifted to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury (Samrat) has been shifted from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University (BSMMU) to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Agargaon. He was shifted there Monday morning.

Samrat is in the CCU (coronary care unit), said physicians. He is under the treatment of professor Mohsin Hossain.

On Sunday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police filed a money laundering case against the former Jubo League leader, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury, accusing him of siphoning off Tk 1.95 billion (Tk 195 crore) from the country.