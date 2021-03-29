Saudi man sentenced to death for killing Bangladeshi expat

A Saudi man has been sentenced to death by a court in the kingdom for killing a Bangladeshi expatriate in Dammam 15 years ago, reports UNB.

Umar Al Shammeri had an altercation with Sagar Patowari at a refuelling station in the city’s Abu Hadria Road in June 2006. Umar shot Sagor dead on the spot and fled.

After years of investigation, the local law enforcement agency identified the killer in 2018 and put him on trial.

A representative of the Bangladesh embassy took part in 12 hearings on behalf of Sagor’s family.

The court on 24 March handed down capital punishment to the Saudi citizen.

Sagor hailed from Cumilla’s Barura upazila. He was the son of Sona Mia of Nagirpar village.