Saudi national sent back for alleged involvement in human trafficking

According to SB’s information, a total of 41 Saudi nationals are staying in Bangladesh. Nine of them are staying legally while the visas of the remaining 32 have expired.

The SB has prepared a report on various allegations brought against , Saleh Obaid Alanazi. The report says Saleh Obaid had not paid the bills of Rafflesia Serviced Apartments in Gulshan for the last two years. On the contrary, he threatened them and even beat up the security guard.

The SB report said Saleh cheated three recruiting agencies of Bangladesh. He even hacked the password of Moon International website used to deposit Saudi visa fees. He forged business cards, stamps and seals of several recruiting agencies and used the name of owners of various agencies to bring in visas to carry out his own business.

Under the pretext of supplying Saudi visas, this Saudi national made off with around Tk 1 million (Tk 10 lakh) from God Gift International and Tk 1.8 million (Tk 18 lakh) from Mahbub International, two recruitment agencies.

Rashekul Islam, manager of Rafflesia Serviced Apartment, told Prothom Alo that Saleh Obaid stayed in one of their apartments from 30 November 2016 to January 2018. Despite repeated promises, he did not pay the outstanding bills of Tk 1.06 million (Tk 10 lakh 60 thousand). “He threatened us whenever we asked for the dues,” he said.

He said the police and Saudi embassy also did not take any action despite repeated complaints.