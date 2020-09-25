Savar schoolgirl murder: Mizanur’s parents arrested

RAB arrested the parents of Mizanur Rahman, 20, the main accused in the case filed over the murder of schoolgirl Neela Roy, 14, in Savar, Dhaka.
Abdur Rahman, 60, and his wife Nazmunnahar Siddique were arrested from Charigram in Singair upazila of Manikganj on Thursday night.
However, police is yet to arrest Mizanur, the main accused in the case. Neela's family has expressed disappointment due to that.
Earlier, a man named Selim Palwan was arrested from Arichaghat in Manikganj on Tuesday night on suspicion of his involvement in the murder. He lives next door to Mizanur. He was present at the scene at the time of the murder.
Police have been questioning Selim on a two-day remand. The law enforcement agency said he provided important information during interrogation.
Savar police station inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Saiful Islam said that RAB handed Mizanur’s father Abdur Rahman and mother Nazmunnahar Siddique over to Savar police station around 1:00am on Friday. They will be produced before Dhaka’s chief judicial magistrate on Friday. Police will request for seven days remand.
On 21 September, Neela Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was stabbed to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar.
Police said stalker Mizanur Rahman used to harass the victim.
After the girl rejected his advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur stabbed her with a knife, leaving her critically injured.