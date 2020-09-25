Savar schoolgirl murder: Mizanur’s parents arrested

RAB arrested the parents of Mizanur Rahman, 20, the main accused in the case filed over the murder of schoolgirl Neela Roy, 14, in Savar, Dhaka.

Abdur Rahman, 60, and his wife Nazmunnahar Siddique were arrested from Charigram in Singair upazila of Manikganj on Thursday night.

However, police is yet to arrest Mizanur, the main accused in the case. Neela's family has expressed disappointment due to that.

Earlier, a man named Selim Palwan was arrested from Arichaghat in Manikganj on Tuesday night on suspicion of his involvement in the murder. He lives next door to Mizanur. He was present at the scene at the time of the murder.