Crime

SC acquits two death-row convicts, commutes sentence of another

Prothom Alo English Desk
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Supreme Court of Bangladesh File Photo

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two death-row convicts and commuted the sentence of another in a case for killing a woman and her daughter in 2008, UNB reports.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order and asked the authorities concerned to free the convicts from the condemn cell as soon as possible.

The acquitted are - Ismail Hossain Babu and Sonadi.

The SC also commuted the death sentence of Tariqul Islam to life imprisonment in the case.

Advocate Helal Uddin Molla stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Bashir Ahmed represented the state.

Miliara Khatun and her daughter Parveen of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district were killed on 10 October, 2006.

In 2008, a court in Rajshahi sentenced Ismail, Sonadi and Tariqul to death in the double murder case.

Later, the convicts filed separate appeal petitions before the High Court.

In 2014, the High Court upheld the death sentence of the convicts.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment