SC acquits two death-row convicts, commutes sentence of another

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two death-row convicts and commuted the sentence of another in a case for killing a woman and her daughter in 2008, UNB reports.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order and asked the authorities concerned to free the convicts from the condemn cell as soon as possible.

The acquitted are - Ismail Hossain Babu and Sonadi.