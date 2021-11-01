SC gives directives to deduct custody time from total jail term

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the time a prisoner spends in custody since arrest to judgment will be deducted from the period of imprisonment to which a convict is sentenced, reports UNB.

The ministry of home affairs was directed to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

A bench of five justices led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order during a virtual hearing on the appeal challenging the High Court's order of imprisonment for life to a convict namely Younus Ali.