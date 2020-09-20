SC stays trial proceedings of four more cases against Khaleda

The Appellate Division on Sunday upheld the High Court division order that stayed trial proceedings in four cases filed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, reports news agency UNB.

A three-member bench led by justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after rejecting a petition filed by the state.

Deputy attorney general Bishwajit Debnath represented the state while barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for Khaleda in the court.