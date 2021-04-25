SC upholds HC bail to Erfan Salim

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the High Court order that granted bail to Irfan Selim in a case filed over assaulting a Navy officer last year.

A virtual bench led by the chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after rejecting the petition filed by the state.

Advocate Abdul Baset Majumdar and Advocate Syed Ahmed Raza stood for Irfan while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed represented the state.

Advocate Syed Ahmed Raza, said “Five cases have been filed against Irfan in this connection. Of these, Irfan got acquitted from two cases in lower court while he secured bail in two other cases from the lower court and now the Appellate Division also upheld the High Court order in the last case.”

So that, there is no bar to release him, he added.