Crime

School boy stabbed dead by classmate in Narayanganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 15-year-old school boy was stabbed to death by his classmate in front of his school in Narayanganj’s Fatullah on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Deceased Dhrubo was a class-X student of Rabeya Hossain High School and son of Madab Chandra of Isdair area in Fatullah.

The incident occurred in front of the school in Isdair area at around 9.30 pm, where they gather to gossip in a tea stall every day, said locals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yasin, a classmate of the deceased, said Pius called Dhrubo and took him to a dark place near the stall and stabbed him. He, accompanied by Ripon, Antar and others also beat Dhrubo.

OC Rizaul Haque Dipu of Fatullah Model Police Station said locals rushed Dhrubo to Dhaka Medical College in critical condition where the emergency department physician declared him dead.

Four people have been detained for questioning over the incident. They would soon be able to sort out the case and nab those involved in the murder, he said

Advertisement
Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement