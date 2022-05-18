School boy stabbed dead by classmate in Narayanganj

Yasin, a classmate of the deceased, said Pius called Dhrubo and took him to a dark place near the stall and stabbed him. He, accompanied by Ripon, Antar and others also beat Dhrubo.
OC Rizaul Haque Dipu of Fatullah Model Police Station said locals rushed Dhrubo to Dhaka Medical College in critical condition where the emergency department physician declared him dead.
Four people have been detained for questioning over the incident. They would soon be able to sort out the case and nab those involved in the murder, he said