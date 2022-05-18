School boy stabbed dead by classmate in Narayanganj

A 15-year-old school boy was stabbed to death by his classmate in front of his school in Narayanganj’s Fatullah on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Deceased Dhrubo was a class-X student of Rabeya Hossain High School and son of Madab Chandra of Isdair area in Fatullah.

The incident occurred in front of the school in Isdair area at around 9.30 pm, where they gather to gossip in a tea stall every day, said locals.