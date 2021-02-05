Schoolboy found dead in neighbour’s veranda

The body of an eighth-grader was recovered from Bagmara Munshi Goli area of Khulna city on Thursday night, say police.

The deceased was identified as Badhan Kumar Sheel, 15, reports news agency UNB.

Khulna sadar police station sub-inspector Kamal Hossain said, “Based on the information from the locals, we recovered the teen’s body from a neighbour’s veranda and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.”

The cause of Badhan’s death can be determined after getting medical reports, he added.

