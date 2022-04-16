Schoolboy stabbed to death in Chattogram, another injured

The deceased was identified at Mohammad Fahim, 15, a student of Class 9 at Mansurabad Public Works Biddya Niketon, while the injured was Emon aged around 14 or 15.
Pahartali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mustafizur Rahman said Mohammad Fahim went to a fair with his friends in the city Halishahor area. He had an altercation with his friends while returning from the fair. Following the incident, , Fahim and Emon were stabbed. Critically injured, Fahim was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where physicians pronounced his dead.
The motive behind the stabbing is not clear but police initially suspect the incident might have happened in a sequel to the altercation with his friends, the OC added.
Mohammad Zahir, father of the deceased, told Prothom Alo he does not know who killed his son or for what reason, but he wants justice.
Police took several people into custody for interrogation but no one is arrest yet. The process is on to file a case and the body was kept the Chittagong Medical College morgue for autopsy, said OC Mustafizur Rahman.