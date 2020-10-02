Schoolgirl Neela killing: Mizan gives confessional statement

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, the prime suspect in Savar schoolgirl Neela killing case, gave confessional statement before the court on Thursday, reports UNB.
Dhaka chief judicial magistrate recorded the statement and sent him to jail.
Police arrested teen gang member Mizan from Rajfulbaria Colonel Brick Filed area in Tetuljhora of Savar on 25 September.
Neela Roy, a tenth grader at a local school, was stabbed to death in Bank Colony area of Savar on 20 September.
Police said stalker Mizan used to disturb the victim.
He stabbed the girl with a knife after the 14-year-old rejected his unwelcome advances, leaving her critically wounded.
Locals rescued Neela and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where physicians pronounced her dead, said police.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also arrested Mizan’s parents from Charigram in Manikganj on 23 September.
Police also arrested another accused Selim Paloan from Aricha in Manikganj on 24 September.