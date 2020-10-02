Schoolgirl Neela killing: Mizan gives confessional statement

Police said stalker Mizan used to disturb the victim.

He stabbed the girl with a knife after the 14-year-old rejected his unwelcome advances, leaving her critically wounded.

Locals rescued Neela and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where physicians pronounced her dead, said police.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also arrested Mizan’s parents from Charigram in Manikganj on 23 September.

Police also arrested another accused Selim Paloan from Aricha in Manikganj on 24 September.