Schoolgirl rape in Rangpur: Policeman held

A policeman, earlier suspended over the gang rape of a ninth grader, was arrested from Rangpur Police Lines on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Raihanul Islam alias Raju, assistant sub-inspector of Rangpur DB police.

ABM Jakir Hossain, superintendent of Rangpur Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), said ASI Raihanul was suspended as he was the key accused in the case. He was attached to the District Police Lines.

A team of police arrested Raihanul acting on the statement of the victim on Wednesday night.

He will be produced before court on Thursday.