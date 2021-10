Later, the victims were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, where Nazmul succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fatema Khatun is undergoing treatment at the hospital, but her condition is said to be critical, police said.

Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said they have detained the accused, Sobuj. "An FIR is being lodged in the case," he said.