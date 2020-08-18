Shahed 'falls sick' after first-day of remand

Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim has ‘fallen sick’ and been taken to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital after the first-day of quizzing by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed this saying that Shahed felt sick on Monday and was sent to the BSMMU on Tuesday morning.

Shahed, now in the custody of Ramna model police station, is on a seven-day remand in a case filed over embezzling money from Padma Bank.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya also said that Shahed’s second-day remand will resume Wednesday upon his recovery.

ACC deputy director Shahjahan Miraj carried out Shahed’s interrogation after he was produced to the ACC headquarters from Dhaka central jail around 11:00am on Monday. After the quiz, he was taken to Ramna model police station around 5:00pm.