Shahed’s arms case transferred to Dhaka court

An arms case filed against Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim was transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on Thursday.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Zulfikar Hayat passed the order after signing the charge-sheet of the case filed at Uttara West police station.

On 30 July, investigation officer inspector Md Shairul pressed charges against Shahed at Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan’s court.

At a press briefing at DMP media centre on the day, Abdul Baten, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said there is a 15-day obligation in the arms case and charge-sheet was submitted in due time.