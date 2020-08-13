Shahed’s arms case transferred to Dhaka court

An arms case filed against Regent Group chairman Shahed Karim was transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on Thursday.
Chief metropolitan magistrate Zulfikar Hayat passed the order after signing the charge-sheet of the case filed at Uttara West police station.
On 30 July, investigation officer inspector Md Shairul pressed charges against Shahed at Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan’s court.
At a press briefing at DMP media centre on the day, Abdul Baten, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said there is a 15-day obligation in the arms case and charge-sheet was submitted in due time.
“We’ve confirmed the veracity of the evidence needed to ensure punishment in the arms case. Now the court will give its verdict,” he told reporters.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July and airlifted him to Dhaka.
The next day, the court placed him on a 10-day remand in a case filed for deceiving people in the pretext of coronavirus test.
Later, DB police along with Shahed conducted a drive in Uttara area and recovered some firearms.
A case was then filed with Uttara West police station over the incident.