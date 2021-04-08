'Shishu Bokta' Rafiqul sued under DSA, lands in jail

A Gazipur court on Thursday sent Rafiqul Islam Madani, popularly known as Shishu Bokta, to jail after he was sued under the Digital Security Act for delivering 'anti-state and provocative' speeches, reports UNB.

Gazipur senior judicial magistrate Shariful Islam sent Rafiqul to jail after he was produced before his court.

Earlier, DAD of Rab Nayek Subeder Abdul Khaleq filed the case against Rafiqul, who was arrested from Netrakona on Wednesday, under the DSA with Gachha police station, said deputy police commissioner of Gazipur metropolitan police Mohammad Iltutmish.



