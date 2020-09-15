Sinha murder: Another policeman lands in jail

A Cox’s Bazar court on Monday sent another policeman, arrested in connection with retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case, to jail, reports UNB.

Cox’s Bazar chief judicial magistrate sent Rubel Sharma, constable of Teknaf police station, to jail when police produced him before the court at noon.

Khairul Islam, assistant superintendent of police, said police arrested Rubel in connection with his suspected involvement in the murder.