Sinha murder: Home ministry’s probe body to submit report Monday

The investigation committee formed by the home ministry will submit its report on 7 September (Monday) over the killing of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.
Chattogram additional commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman, who led the team, confirmed this in a media briefing on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
The 80-page probe report is complete, including a 12-point set of recommendations, he said.
“The investigation team talked with 68 people, collected information from the spot and also visited spots where Sinha recorded his video documents,” Rahman said.
The report contains the details over why the murder was committed and who was behind it, he said.
The investigation team led by Mizanur Rahman was formed on 3 August, and initially was scheduled to submit its report within seven working days, but received several extensions.
The team earlier interrogated the prime accused suspended Teknaf Model police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das on Wednesday.
Retired army major Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July night. Police at first claimed the incident as a crossfire.
Sharmin Shahriya Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a lawsuit with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate’s court on 5 August.
Police also filed two cases in connection with the incident with Teknaf Model police station and Ramu police station in Cox’s Bazar.