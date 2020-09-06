Sinha murder: Home ministry’s probe body to submit report Monday

The investigation committee formed by the home ministry will submit its report on 7 September (Monday) over the killing of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.

Chattogram additional commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman, who led the team, confirmed this in a media briefing on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The 80-page probe report is complete, including a 12-point set of recommendations, he said.