Six Jamaat leaders jailed for 'vandalising Bangabandhu’s portrait'

Six leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including senior Nayeb-e Amir and former lawmaker Maulana Shamsul Islam, were sent to jail on Tuesday in a case filed over vandalising portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports news agency UNB.

Md Ismail Hossain, district judge of Chattogram, sent them to jail refusing their bail pleas, said their lawyer Manzur Ahmed Ansari.

The other five are former dean of business faculty at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) professor Mahbubur Rahman, assistant professor of English at IIUC Kausar Ahmed, assistant professor of economics and banking at IIUC Nizam Uddin, former councilor and personal secretary of the trustee board of IIUC Shafiul Alam.