Six members of suspected illegal kidney trading racket arrested: RAB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday arrested six members of an illegal kidney trading racket from the city's Norda and Joypurhat district.

The arrestees are Shahriar Imran Ahmed, 36, of Hobiganj, the mastermind of the gang and his associates Md Mehedi Hasan, 24, of Cumilla; Md Saiful Islam, 28, of Chandpur; Md Abdul Mannan, 45, and Md Tajul Islam, 38, of Joypurhat.