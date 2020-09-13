Six sentenced to death for killing couple

A speedy trial tribunal on Sunday sentenced six people to death for killing a retired teacher and his wife over land dispute in Tangail three years ago, reports UNB.

The convicts include the vitim’s stepbrother Swapan Kumar Das, Jahidul Islam, Md Farhad Hossain, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Shayan Miah and Md Monzurul Islam.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.