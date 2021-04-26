Six-year-old boy killed by cousin in Natore

The cousin of the victim informed his family that Habib was missing. The family member went out to search him, said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Naldanga Police Station.

Getting no whereabouts of Habib, they challenged Asif. Being pressured by the family members, Asif confessed to killing his cousin for eating biscuits which he concealed from others.

Following Asif’s confession, police recovered the body around 12:00 am from the field, said the OC.

Asif was in police custody till the filling of this report in the morning.