Society ignoring teenager who gave birth after being raped by constable

A court in Feni has asked for a report based on proper investigation within three working days on receiving a complaint that the family of a teenagerape victim has been ostracised in Kutubpur village of Munsirhat union in Fulgazi upazila of Feni, reports UNB.
Feni chief judicial magistrate Mohammad Abdur Rahim issued the order on the authority of the Justice of the Peace according to Section 25 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1897.
The officer-in-charge of Fulgazi police station was directed to submit the report within three working days.
The order signed by chief judicial magistrate Mohammad Abdur Rahim on March 1, was sent to district magistrate, superintendent of police and OC of Fulgazi station on Tuesday (2 March). Superintendent of police and OC Fulgazi received the order on Wednesday - so the three working days would presumably count from Wednesday.
Fulgazi police station OC Qutub Uddin said, "I have received the instruction of the court today." He also said that to his knowledge the family is not facing any social problems at the moment. "I will submit the investigation report within the next three working days," the OC confirmed.
The OC added that the girl may have been socially denounced when she gave birth to a child after being impregnated during the rape. Now the situation is fairly normal, he said.
According to sources, police constable Touhidul Islam Shaon, 22, raped a teenage girl multiple times after entering a relationship with her and promising marriage. But just as suddenly, he broke off the relationship after the victim became pregnant.
Later, the victim gave birth to a baby girl on 11 February at Fulgazi Upazila Health Complex. Three days after the birth, the child was taken into adoption with the consent of the victim's family.
However, the locals decided to isolate the teenage girl in one house following the birth of the child. Local influentials say the teenager has been ostracized for the crime of giving birth without marrying.
It is to be mentioned that police arrested constable Touhidul Islam Shaon on 26 February following a case filed by the victim's mother.