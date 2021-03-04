Society ignoring teenager who gave birth after being raped by constable

A court in Feni has asked for a report based on proper investigation within three working days on receiving a complaint that the family of a teenagerape victim has been ostracised in Kutubpur village of Munsirhat union in Fulgazi upazila of Feni, reports UNB.

Feni chief judicial magistrate Mohammad Abdur Rahim issued the order on the authority of the Justice of the Peace according to Section 25 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1897.

The officer-in-charge of Fulgazi police station was directed to submit the report within three working days.