Sohel Chowdhury murder: Accused Ashish sent to jail in narcotic case

On Tuesday night, Ashish, absconding accused of actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from a house in Gulshan in the city.
During the arrest, bottles of foreign liquor were seized from his house.
Jahangir Alam, deputy assistant director of RAB-10 filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Ashish after the seizure.
On 9 December, 1998, actor Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead outside the now defunct Tramps Club, housed in Abedin Tower in Banani's Road 17.
A murder case was filed in this regard at Gulshan police station followed by a complaint lodged by Sohel's brother Towhidul Islam Chowdhury.
On 30 July, 1999, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted a charge sheet against nine people including Ashish in this case.
On 30 October, 2001, Dhaka's third additional metropolitan session judge court framed charges against the nine accused. After two years of indictment, the case was transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.