Sohel Chowdhury murder: Accused Ashish sent to jail in narcotic case

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury, a charge-sheeted accused in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case, to jail in a narcotics case.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order and fixed 10 April to hear his bail petition, reports UNB.

The court passed the order after Shamim Hossain, sub inspector of Gulshan police station and investigation officer in the case, produced the accused before the court in a case filed under Narcotic Control Act and appealed to keep him jail until the completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Selim Ashraf Chowdhury appealed for bail on behalf of the accused.