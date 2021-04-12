Sonargaon Hefazat president, 3 others detained from Dhaka

A local unit president of Hefazat-e-Islam and three other leaders were arrested from Dhaka’s Jurain in a case filed over vandalism at the Royal Resort in Sonargaon on 3 April, reports UNB.
The arrestees were identified as president of Hefazat-e-Islami Bangladesh’s Sonargaon unit mawlana Mohiuddin Khan, general Secretary of the unit mawlana Shahjahan Shibli, vice-president mawlana Moazzem Hossain and the key accused mawlana Iqbal Hossain, president of Khelafat Majlish.
The captain of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-11, lieutenant colonel Khandakar Saiful Alam confirmed the matter in a press release.
On 3 April, supporters of Hefazat joint secretary general Mamunul Haque went on a rampage in Narayanganj and vandalised the Royal Resort, where he was kept in police custody after locals found him with a woman, who the leader claimed to be his second wife.
Mahanagar Hefazat secretary Ferdausur Rahman on 3 April said Mamunul went to the resort with his second wife where the local Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders confined and harassed him before calling in the police.
Later, in the evening, madrasa teachers and students gathered in front of the resort and started chanting slogans demanding the release of Mamunul. At one point they tore down the main gate of the resort and ran riot after entering the property.
As the situation was getting out of control, police released Mamunul to the protesters. Yet they continued the vandalism at the resort until the law enforcement let Mamunul's claimed wife go.