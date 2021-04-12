Sonargaon Hefazat president, 3 others detained from Dhaka

A local unit president of Hefazat-e-Islam and three other leaders were arrested from Dhaka’s Jurain in a case filed over vandalism at the Royal Resort in Sonargaon on 3 April, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as president of Hefazat-e-Islami Bangladesh’s Sonargaon unit mawlana Mohiuddin Khan, general Secretary of the unit mawlana Shahjahan Shibli, vice-president mawlana Moazzem Hossain and the key accused mawlana Iqbal Hossain, president of Khelafat Majlish.

The captain of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-11, lieutenant colonel Khandakar Saiful Alam confirmed the matter in a press release.

On 3 April, supporters of Hefazat joint secretary general Mamunul Haque went on a rampage in Narayanganj and vandalised the Royal Resort, where he was kept in police custody after locals found him with a woman, who the leader claimed to be his second wife.