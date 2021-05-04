Speedboat crash in Padma: Owners among 4 sued

A case has been filed against four people including owners of the speedboat that crashed in the Padma River at Shibchar of Madaripur on Monday, leaving 26 people dead.

Sub-inspector of Char Janajat river police Lokman Hossain filed the case at 12:30pm on Tuesday, said Miraz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibchar police station, reports UNB.

Apart from speedboat owners Chandu Mia and Jahirul Islam, its driver Shah Alam and leaseholder of the Shimulia ghat Shah Alam Khan have been made accused in the case. OC Miraz Hossain said none of the four accused has been arrested yet.