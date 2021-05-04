Speedboat crash in Padma: Owners among 4 sued

A case has been filed against four people including owners of the speedboat that crashed in the Padma River at Shibchar of Madaripur on Monday, leaving 26 people dead.
Sub-inspector of Char Janajat river police Lokman Hossain filed the case at 12:30pm on Tuesday, said Miraz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibchar police station, reports UNB.
Apart from speedboat owners Chandu Mia and Jahirul Islam, its driver Shah Alam and leaseholder of the Shimulia ghat Shah Alam Khan have been made accused in the case. OC Miraz Hossain said none of the four accused has been arrested yet.
"The speedboat driver is now taking treatment under police custody as he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Faridpur Medical College in critical condition," said the OC.
Inspector of Char Janajat river police check post, Abdul Rajjak, said efforts are continuing to arrest all the accused.
Earlier, on Monday, at least 26 people died when the Banglabazar-bound speedboat from Shimulia ferry ghat capsized in the river after a collision with a sand-laden bulk carrier near Kathalbari ferry ghat in Shibchar.
Twenty-six bodies were retrieved from the river with the help of divers from local Fire Service and Civil Defence, police and Coast Guard members.
A six-member committee was formed on Monday to investigate the speedboat accident.