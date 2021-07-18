Crime and Law

'Spiritual leader' of Ansar Al Islam placed on 3-day remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A Dhaka court has granted a three-day remand for Mahmud Hasan alias Gunbi, spiritual leader of banned militant outfit ‘Ansar Al Islam’, for his alleged involvement with terrorism.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Moinul Islam passed the remand order on Saturday following a hearing. Earlier, police sought a 10-day remand for him in a case filed under anti-terrorism act with Shah Ali police station in the capital city.

But the court granted police a three-day remand to interrogate Mahmud Hasan in custody.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has been investigating the lawsuit. Shah Ali police station sub-inspector Md Asaduzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

