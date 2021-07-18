'Spiritual leader' of Ansar Al Islam placed on 3-day remand

Advertisement
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Moinul Islam passed the remand order on Saturday following a hearing. Earlier, police sought a 10-day remand for him in a case filed under anti-terrorism act with Shah Ali police station in the capital city.
But the court granted police a three-day remand to interrogate Mahmud Hasan in custody.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has been investigating the lawsuit. Shah Ali police station sub-inspector Md Asaduzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.