SSC examinee chopped to death at school premises in Chuadanga

Chuadanga police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin told Prothom Alo that the school was distributing admit cards and giving a farewell reception to its SSC examinees on Sunday. At around 12:30 pm, three unknown youth entered the school premises and chopped Mahbubur mercilessly with sharp weapons.
Later, they fled the scene and teachers of the school took the injured student to the sadar hospital where physician on duty pronounced him dead. Police are yet to unearth the motive behind this gruesome killing.