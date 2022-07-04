Crime

SSC examinee stabbed to death in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk

An examinee of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations was stabbed to death allegedly by some young men after being picked up from a hospital over previous enmity at Hetemakha Sabjipara in the city on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sunny, 17, son of Rafiqul Islam, vice-president of Rajshahi Transport Workers Union.

Mazharul Islam, officer in charge of Boalia police station, said Sunny went to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital to visit his ailing friend.

When he reached the hospital, some young men led by Annaf, son of a local BNP leader picked him up from the hospital and took him to Hetemakha Sabjipara around 9:30pm.

Later, they stabbed him indiscriminately and dumped the body to a drain nearby the road.

Local people took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

"Police are trying to arrest the attackers and they will be hunted down soon," said OC.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment