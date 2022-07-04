SSC examinee stabbed to death in Rajshahi

Mazharul Islam, officer in charge of Boalia police station, said Sunny went to the Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital to visit his ailing friend.
When he reached the hospital, some young men led by Annaf, son of a local BNP leader picked him up from the hospital and took him to Hetemakha Sabjipara around 9:30pm.
Later, they stabbed him indiscriminately and dumped the body to a drain nearby the road.
Local people took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
"Police are trying to arrest the attackers and they will be hunted down soon," said OC.