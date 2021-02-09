State files naraji petition over charge-sheet in DSA case against 11

The prosecution in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) against 11 people today placed a naraji (no confidence) petition against the charge-sheet for dropping names of eight accused including Zulkarnain Shayer Khan alias Sami.

The prosecution placed the petition before the court of Judge As Shams Jaglul Hossain of Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal and pleaded for a fresh probe into the case, reports BSS.

Confirming the matter, prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim said hearing on the petition would be held tomorrow.

Earlier on 13 January, police filed the charge-sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, ‘Rashtrachinta’ coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan and writer Mushtak Ahmed.