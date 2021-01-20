Sundarbans poacher held with tiger’s hide in Bagerhat

A Royal Bengal Tiger’s hide was seized from Sharonkhola of Bagerhat District Tuesday afternoon, UNB reports.

Barisal RAB-8 in a joint operation with the east Sundarbans Forest Department arrested a man believed to be a member of Sundarbans poacher gang from the bridge area of ​​Jalil Bridge adjacent to the bus stand of Sharankhola upazila.

The arrestee was identified as Md. Gaus Fakir, 45, son of one Rashid Fakir of Dakshin Southkhali village in Sharankhola upazila of Bagerhat district.

The seized tiger skin was eight feet one inch long and three feet one inch wide, the forest department said.