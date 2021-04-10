Suspected of theft, minor thrashed by shopkeeper in Kushtia

A 12-year-old boy was badly beaten up by a grocery shop owner in Old Kushtia village in Kushtia Sadar upazila for allegedly stealing items from his outlet, police said Saturday.

The minor is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. A probe has been initiated after the boy's mother filed a complaint with Kushtia model police station, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Shawkat Kabir.

According to the complaint, the boy, along with his five-year-old sibling, went to the grocery shop belonging to Bachchu for buying ice-cream on Friday morning.