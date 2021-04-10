Suspected of theft, minor thrashed by shopkeeper in Kushtia

A 12-year-old boy was badly beaten up by a grocery shop owner in Old Kushtia village in Kushtia Sadar upazila for allegedly stealing items from his outlet, police said Saturday.
The minor is currently undergoing treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. A probe has been initiated after the boy's mother filed a complaint with Kushtia model police station, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Shawkat Kabir.
According to the complaint, the boy, along with his five-year-old sibling, went to the grocery shop belonging to Bachchu for buying ice-cream on Friday morning.
"At the time, Bachchu was not in his shop as he had gone to his house adjacent to the outlet leaving it unattended. The boy went to Bachchu's house and asked him to come to the shop," his mother told cops.
"However, soon after reaching the shop,
Bachchu started thrashing the boy on suspicion of theft. The boy soon became unconscious and had to be hospitalised.
Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the boy sustained a serious eye injury.
"Necessary action will be taken against Bachchu after a proper investigation," the OC said.