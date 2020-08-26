Suspended Teknaf police inspector Liaqat Ali sued

Suspended inspector Liaqat Ali among three policemen has been sued on charge of extorting money threatening to kill a businessman in crossfire in Chattogram.
Liaqat is now in jail in Sinha Mohammad Rashed (retd major) murder case.
The other two policemen are Cumilla’s Daudkandi police station sub-inspector (SI) Md Hannan and Chattogram’s Satkania police station SI Md Nazrul. They were then working with the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
Businessman Jasim Uddin filed the case with the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Abu Saleh Noman on Wednesday noon.
The plaintiff’s lawyer Juwel Das told Prothom Alo that taking the accusation into cognizance the court directed the city police deputy commissioner to investigate into the matter.
As many as 13 people including former police superintendent Babul Aktar, former Chattogram Sadarghat police officer-in-charge (OC) Pranab Chowdhury, Ukhia police station’s suspended OC Mazina Aktar were made accused in the case before the court. But, the court granted charges only against seven of them.
The four other accused are SM Shahabuddin, Bishnupada Palit, Kajal Kanti Boidya and Ziaur Rahman. Four of them are businessmen in Chattogram. However, the accused trashed the allegations against them.
According to the case statement, Liaqat demanded Tk 500,000 as bribe from businessman Jasim in 2014. Liaqat was then an SI, stationed at the city’s detective branch (DB) unit.
As the businessman denied to give the money, he was first sued in a concocted ‘women repression’ case. Once he got bail in the case, Liaqat picked him up and roamed the city threatening the businessman to kill in crossfire before taking Tk 250,000 from him.
The other accused also intimidated him to kill in crossfire. Later, 13 false cases were filed against him. He was acquitted from 10 cases, but still there are three cases against him.
Prior to filing this case, on 13 August Jasim submitted written complaints against Liaqat to the city police commissioner.
Plaintiff Jasim Uddin said, “He couldn’t file the case in the past due to fear. I’ve got some courage once Liaqat was sent to jail."