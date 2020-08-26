Suspended Teknaf police inspector Liaqat Ali sued

According to the case statement, Liaqat demanded Tk 500,000 as bribe from businessman Jasim in 2014. Liaqat was then an SI, stationed at the city’s detective branch (DB) unit.

As the businessman denied to give the money, he was first sued in a concocted ‘women repression’ case. Once he got bail in the case, Liaqat picked him up and roamed the city threatening the businessman to kill in crossfire before taking Tk 250,000 from him.

The other accused also intimidated him to kill in crossfire. Later, 13 false cases were filed against him. He was acquitted from 10 cases, but still there are three cases against him.

Prior to filing this case, on 13 August Jasim submitted written complaints against Liaqat to the city police commissioner.

Plaintiff Jasim Uddin said, “He couldn’t file the case in the past due to fear. I’ve got some courage once Liaqat was sent to jail."