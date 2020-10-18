Swechchasebak League leader hacked to death

General secretary of Mymensingh's Gauripur upazila Swechchhasebak League, Masudur Rahman Shuvro, was hacked to death by miscreants in Madhyabazar of ​​Gauripur municipal town on Saturday night.

According to Gauripur police and locals, Masudur Rahman lived in Kalipur of Gauripur municipal town. He was on his way home from his political office in Madhya Bazar around 10:30 Saturday night.

Miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled. On information, the police went to the spot and sent Masudur Rahman to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. He died at around 12:00am at night.

Gauripur Police officer-in-charge (OC) Borhan Uddin said police were trying to arrest those involved in the killing. No case has been registered in this regard till this morning.