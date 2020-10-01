Sylhet gang-rape: Tarequl on 5-day remand

A court in Sylhet on Wednesday placed Tarequl Islam on five-day remand in a case filed over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman holding her husband hostage at MC College on 25 September.
Sylhet chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Abul Kashem passed the order after the investigation officer (IO) Indranil Bhattacharya of Shah Paran police station sought a 7-day remand for interrogating him, reports UNB.
Public prosecutor Amullya Kumar Chowdhury confirmed the information saying that no lawyer stood for the accused.
Earlier, five other accused were also placed on a five-day remand each over the case, he said.
Tarequl, said to be an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League, was arrested from Dirai area in Sunamganj on Tuesday.
According to the case statement, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday) night.
The victim’s husband filed a case with Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.
All the accused in the case are currently in police custody.
Meanwhile, the education ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident at MC College dormitory.
The High Court on Tuesday formed an investigation committee to look into the matter.