Sylhet gang-rape: Tarequl on 5-day remand

A court in Sylhet on Wednesday placed Tarequl Islam on five-day remand in a case filed over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman holding her husband hostage at MC College on 25 September.

Sylhet chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Abul Kashem passed the order after the investigation officer (IO) Indranil Bhattacharya of Shah Paran police station sought a 7-day remand for interrogating him, reports UNB.