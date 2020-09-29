Sylhet gang-rape: Three others put on 5-day remand

(From L-R) Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum
A Sylhet court on Tuesday placed three other accused on a 5-day remand each in a case filed in connection with Friday’s gang-rape in MC College, reports UNb.

Sylhet metropolitan magistrate court no. 2 passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remand, the news agency quoted Khokon Kumar Dutta, assistant public prosecutor of the court, as saying.

Those remanded are Mahbubur Rahman Rony, an accused in the case and two suspects- Rajon and Ainuddin.

Earlier on Monday, the court placed Saifur Rahman Saifur, Arjun Lashkar and Rabiul Islam, on a 5-day each remand in the case.

A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case at Shahparan police station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

