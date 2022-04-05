Sylhet inspector suspended over FB status on bindi

Earlier, ASP Lutfor Rahman had said, “The inspector in question has been removed from his post as there are specific guidelines from the Bangladesh Police HQ about the use of social media by police members. A departmental action will be taken against him.”
However, suspended inspector Liakat Ali said, “I published the post from a positive point of view, women wear bindi and my wife also wears it. My status was on men protesting wearing women’s accessories. My motive was not to make the post viral. I am not a misogynist either.”
He claimed to have deleted the post, following criticism from people.
A constable (protection division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) allegedly harassed a college teacher for wearing bindi in the city’s Farmgate area on Saturday, triggering condemnation from women’s and rights groups.
The issue was discussed in parliament when actress-turned-lawmaker Suborna Mustafa raised it on Sunday, demanding punishment for the offender.
The victim Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of the theatre and media studies department at Tejgaon College, has already filed a complaint at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.
In her complaint, she claimed that the harassment occurred in front of Shezan Point shopping mall in the Farmgate area as she was on her way to work. She also alleged that the policeman also threatened her and tried to hit her with his motorbike when she resisted.
“Following the complaint, police identified the constable as Nazmul Tarek after two days of frantic efforts and suspended him on Monday,” said Biplab Sarkar, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division.
The action was taken against the policeman as he admitted his guilt, DMP said in a release.