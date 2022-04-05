Sylhet inspector suspended over FB status on bindi

An inspector in Sylhet has been suspended for allegedly posting a status on his Facebook profile about bindi protest on social media after the alleged harassment of a female college teacher by a constable in Dhaka.

The punitive action was taken against Md Liakat Ali, an inspector at the Sylhet sadar court, on Monday after the superintendent of police was informed about the Facebook status, Md Lutfor Rahman, spokesperson of Sylhet district police (media), said.

A three-member probe body has also been formed and it has been asked to submit a report within three working days, he said.