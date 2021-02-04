Tarique gets 2-year imprisonment for defaming Bangabandhu

A Narail court today sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to 2-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him for making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.
Judicial magistrate Amatul Morsheda pronounced the verdict against Tarique and fined him Tk 10,000, in default, to serve six months more in jail.
According to the prosecution, Tarique Rahman made derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a BNP meeting held at Antrium Banquet Hall in East London on 16 December, 2014.
Later, freedom fighter Shahajan Biswas, a resident of Benderchar village in Kalia upazila of Narail, filed a defamation case against Tarique Rahman with Narail sadar judicial court.