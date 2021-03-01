Tarique Rahman sued under Digital Security Act

In the case statement, Tarique Rahman has been accused of making false, fabricated and misleading remarks about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to destabilise the country.

Legal actions should be taken against Tarique and his associates to keep the law and order situation under control, the case statement adds.

Zahidul said he saw a video clip where Tarique Rahman was terming Ziaur Rahman as father of Bangladeshi nationalism.

He alleges that Tarique made the remark intentionally to distort history of Bangladesh and destabilise the country.