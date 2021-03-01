Tarique Rahman sued under Digital Security Act

A case was filed against BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman under Digital Security Act. Dhaka University student and leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League Zahidul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh police station on Thursday night.
Zahidul, a deputy relief and disaster management affairs secretary of DU’s Shahidullah Hall unit BCL, confirmed Prothom Alo about filing the case.
Shahbagh police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Ariful Islam is investigating the case.
In the case statement, Tarique Rahman has been accused of making false, fabricated and misleading remarks about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to destabilise the country.
Legal actions should be taken against Tarique and his associates to keep the law and order situation under control, the case statement adds.
Zahidul said he saw a video clip where Tarique Rahman was terming Ziaur Rahman as father of Bangladeshi nationalism.
He alleges that Tarique made the remark intentionally to distort history of Bangladesh and destabilise the country.