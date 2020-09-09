Teen detained over rape attempt on minor girl

Police arrested a teenage boy for allegedly attempt to rape a fifth grader indigenous girl in Netrokona on Monday, reports UNB.

Police said the arrested Nurjamal, 18, is a resident of Kalahila village of Kamlakanda upazila.

Md Sirajul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Kamlakanda police station, said Nurjamal came to the victim’s house around 4:00pm when she was alone and tried to rape her.

Locals rushed in and caught Nurjamal following the screams of the girl.