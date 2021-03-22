Crime and Law

Teenage boy killed by ‘friend’ over playing game

Prothom Alo English Desk

A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over playing games at Enayetpur in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Rakibul Islam, 16, son of Hafizur Rahman and a class IX student of Hashimpur Secondary School of the village.

Quoting local people, police said Rakibul had an altercation with his friend Sohan, son of Shariful islam, while playing games on a mobile phone with some of his friends at a field around 7:45pm.

Advertisement

Sohan stabbed Rakibul with a knife, leaving him injured, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Later, he was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared Rakibul dead.

“Rakibul died before being taken to the hospital due to excessive bleeding,” said Delwar Hossain of Jashore General Hospital.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Forest dept loses one out of every four land-related cases

Forest dept loses one out of every four land-related cases

‘The man who posted on Facebook is from BNP’

‘The man who posted on Facebook is from BNP’

Trial of ex-Jubo League leader Khaled begins in two cases

Expelled Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan was also presented at the court on Sunday.

Three more arrested over attack on minority houses in Sunamganj

Three more arrested over attack on minority houses in Sunamganj