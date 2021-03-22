Teenage boy killed by ‘friend’ over playing game

A teenage boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over playing games at Enayetpur in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Rakibul Islam, 16, son of Hafizur Rahman and a class IX student of Hashimpur Secondary School of the village.

Quoting local people, police said Rakibul had an altercation with his friend Sohan, son of Shariful islam, while playing games on a mobile phone with some of his friends at a field around 7:45pm.